Search ongoing for missing Forrest Co. woman

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office continues the search for a woman who has been missing since July.
Emalee Walters, 37, is 5-foot-2, weighs about 130 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in the North Forrest area and was reported missing on Aug. 14.
Investigators gave an update on her disappearance Thursday, saying there has been extensive searching in the area using deputies and volunteers.
Anyone with information on Walters’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact FSCO at 601-544-7800, your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
