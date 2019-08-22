Scattered T-Storms in the evening, going into Friday

We started off Thursday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s but grab your raincoats as you head out the door. Scattered thunderstorms fire up later during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will top out in the low 90s. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 80s with lows in the low 70s.
We’ll see more scattered thunderstorms continuing for your day Friday with highs in the low 90s. We’ll watch this closely since high school football begins Friday night. Rain chances will go up this weekend as a system moves through giving a good chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be held into the upper 80s. We’ll start next week with scattered storms before we dry out as we go into late next week.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.