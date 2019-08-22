New custom Collins fire truck designed to put out petroleum tank fires

COLLIN, MS (WDAM) - The Collins Fire Department is using a new custom-built fire truck to enhance protection of petroleum tank farms and terminals.
CFD received its industrial municipal pumper a few weeks ago.
It was built in Florida at a cost of $850,000.
It was paid for by a grant from the the Mississippi Development Authority.
Firefighters have used it on several training exercises.
Chief John Pope says it can can handle just about any type of firefighting.
He also says Collins is one of the few cities in the country to have this type of firefighting equipment.
“We know we’re one of the only ones in Mississippi to have an apparatus like this in service and probably one of the only ones in the United States to have an industrial pumper of this size and magnitude in service,” Pope said.
“We hope we don’t have to respond with it, but it’s tool in the tool box. It’s another resource that we’ve got to be able to better respond and better protect our local citizens and our business and industry.”
The public will get a chance to see the new truck up close in September, when the Collins Fire Department hosts an open house and 70th anniversary celebration.
