Mississippi AG joins 50 attorneys general and 12 companies in fight against illegal robocalls

“I can’t go anywhere without meeting someone who has been harassed by unwanted robocalls,” General Hood said. “As a result, I have committed to serving as a leading state in the Robocall Technology Working Group for the National Association of Attorneys General, and I’ve worked with the Mississippi Public Service Commission, federal enforcers, and other AGs to do everything we can to stop unwanted robocalls. In the past, the Federal Communications Commission has made it clear that phone companies can assist us in our fight against these unwanted and intrusive robocalls. We have continued to press these phone carriers to give their customers what they have been asking for – a way to stop these calls before they ever come through.”