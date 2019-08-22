Golden Eagle Welcome Week underway at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Golden Eagle Welcome Week began Wednesday at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Golden Eagle Welcome Week, or GEWW, is a time for new students to participate in activities and get familiar with the campus.
Students heard from Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker along with leaders at the university as they sat in Reed Green Coliseum.
After a few cheers to raise their school spirit, they were off with the crew leaders to explore the campus.
Classes begin on Wednesday Aug. 28.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.