Defending national champions William Carey open season with win

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey women’s soccer opened its defense of the 2018 NAIA national championship with a shutout victory over LSU-Alexandria.
The No. 1 Lady Crusaders scored two goals in the first half off the foots of Itzayanna Gracia and Valeria Miranda. Carey put the game away in the 84th minute when Rebeca Delgado found Anni Rusanen for the team’s third goal.
Gulfport native Gabby Vincent added another goal in the 88th minute to cap off a 4-0 win over LSU-A as WCU outshot the Generals 23-2.
William Carey (1-0) returns to the pitch on Saturday at 6 p.m. to host Texas Wesleyan.
