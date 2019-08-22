“Back at it Challenge” weight loss competition kicks off

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Losing weight can be difficult on your own. Team members at the 5 Star Nutrition store in Hattiesburg said that you don’t have to lose weight all by yourself.
The supplement store just launched a six-week competition that is free for you to enter.
We talked with the general manager, Kisaac Rhodes, who said in order to stay consistent and lose weight on your own, you must have a plan. Rhodes explained what the challenge is and who can get involved.
“The Back at it Challenge is to get everyone back at it," Rhodes said. “So, weight loss challenge based on body fat percentage so, ideally, anyone can enter.”
The challenge provides analysis including a body composition analysis, muscle fat analysis, obesity analysis, segmental lean analysis, body composition history and several others.
We talked with a University of Mississippi athlete, Samantha Papp, who signed up for the program Wednesday and said the competition is for everyone.
“I think the cool thing about 5 Star Nutrition is it’s an open environment for all types of people at all fitness levels,” said Papp.
“Either way this challenge can kind of bring people together to work toward the goal and be competitive, which is always fun, I think,” Papp added.
Rhodes said at least 500 people have registered already.
The last day to sign up for the competition is Sunday, Aug. 25.
Several prizes will be given away to the top three male and female participants. The top prize for both categories will be $2,500.
