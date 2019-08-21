Two men charged after drive-by shootout in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police responded to a shooting on North Pine Street around 4:18 p.m. Tuesday.
Police Chief Tommy Cox said witnesses reported drivers of a silver Dodge and a black Chevrolet were exchanging gunfire in the street and then moved over to South Garden Drive where they continued to shoot.
Cox said the suspects and their vehicles were immediately found and taken into custody. One of the suspects was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment on a minor injury.
Antonio Mitchell, 27, and Christopher Applewhite II, 26, are both charged with drive-by shooting. Mitchell is also charged with aggravated assault.
Both men had their initial hearings in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday morning. Mitchell’s bond is set at $80,000. Applewhite’s bond is set at $30,000.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.
