HPD looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run
By Renaldo Hopkins | August 21, 2019 at 10:11 AM CDT - Updated August 21 at 10:11 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are looking for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened late Tuesday night.

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said a pedestrian was hit at Broadway Drive and 63rd Street around 11:22 p.m.

Responding officers found the injured woman in the roadway. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.

If you have any information about the hit-and-run, please contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

