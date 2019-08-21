HPD looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are looking for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened late Tuesday night.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said a pedestrian was hit at Broadway Drive and 63rd Street around 11:22 p.m.
Responding officers found the injured woman in the roadway. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.
If you have any information about the hit-and-run, please contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
