Family of missing Perry Co. man marks 18th anniversary of disappearance

PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A Perry County woman is marking the 18th anniversary of her son’s disappearance.
Linda Palmer’s son, Alvin Palmer Jr., went missing on Aug. 20, 2001.
He was last seen at a Richton convenience store.
Palmer doesn’t think her son will be found alive, but she hopes someone will come forward with information about what happened to him.
“I’d like for everybody to remember it and I’m hoping somebody will come forth because I’m not getting any younger and I would love to have some closure on it,” Linda Palmer said.
Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said he’s confident this cold case will be solved.
“We have recently received some information that we have been working actively on that case and we are pretty deep into it at this time,” Nobles said.
Nobles said he’s also making significant progress on two other cases.
The first is the 1993 disappearance of Angela Freeman and the second involved the murders of Fred Beasley and Lawanda Black in Richton in 2002.
