Darrell Luter looks forward to bigger role as PRCC sophomore

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Darrell Luter’s first opportunity to start as a freshman came in week four of PRCC’s 2018 season.
The Oak Grove grad took advantage, finishing the year with two interceptions. Luter looks forward to an even bigger role in the Wildcats’ defensive backfield this season.
"We had the ability, we had the talent, but it was just a big part of being disciplined,” said Luter, a South Alabama commit. “This year now, everybody’s being disciplined. We got way better. My focus is way better than how it was last year and I’m ready for the season. I feel like I can lock down way better, cover way better so I’m ready.”
