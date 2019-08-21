Boil water notice for some in Arnold Line Water Association

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been issued for Arnold Line Water Association customers living on Spring Hill Drive and Meadowbrook Drive in Hattiesburg.
Manger Dewitt Carney said a water main was broken and will be repaired Wednesday, interrupting service for about 20 homes.
Customers should boil their drinking water until further notice.
The Mississippi State Department of Health says you should follow these guidelines if you’re affected by a boil water advisory:
Do Not
- Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
- Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.
- Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
- Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.
Do
- Wash your dishes in boiled water or use paper plates for the next few days.
- Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
- Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
- Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
- Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.
