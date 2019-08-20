USM to play pair of fall exhibition baseball games

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ A little fall baseball lies on the horizon for the University of Southern Mississippi
The Golden Eagles will play a pair of exhibition games in October, one at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, the other at Thomas-Sewell Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
USM will host cross-city compatriot, William Carey University, on Sunday, Oct. 13. Two weeks later, the Golden Eagles will head north and take on the University of Alabama on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Game times have yet to be announced.
