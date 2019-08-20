Palazzo announces $1.4 million grant for Hattiesburg’s Timberton Park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Congressman Steven Palazzo announced Monday a $1.4 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the City of Hattiesburg to repair Timberton Park.
The park was damaged during storms in 2017.
“I am glad to see that the Hattiesburg community will finally be able to rebuild and repair the Timberton Park," Palazzo said. "It is important that members of the community and their families have a place to play and exercise.”
President Donald Trump declared a major disaster occurred in Mississippi, making Individual Assistance possible for people in Forrest, Lamar, Lauderdale and Perry counties.
