Mississippi lawmaker found not guilty of domestic violence
Rep. Doug McLeod (Source: unknown)
By Annie Johnson | August 20, 2019 at 4:26 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 6:13 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Mississippi Republican representative, Doug McLeod, was found not guilty after his trial Tuesday.

McLeod had been accused of domestic violence after sheriff’s deputies responded to his home on May 18. A call for help was made from inside the home, the incident report stated.

The case was heard by a justice court judge instead of a jury.

Despite the not guilty verdict, members of the Mississippi Republican Party are still concerned over the incident.

The Mississippi Republican Party continues to condemn domestic violence in the strongest possible terms. I share Speaker Gunn’s concerns about Rep. McLeod’s actions and applaud him for referring this matter to the ethics committee.
Mississippi Republican Party Chairman, Lucien Smith

McLeod represents District 107, which includes George and Stone County.

