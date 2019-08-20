Man injured in Perry Co. shooting, search for suspect continues

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A shooting at a Perry County logging site injured a man Tuesday morning.
Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said shots were fired around 10 a.m. on Leonard Clark Road off of Highway 42 between Petal and Runnelstown.
An unknown suspect fired a rifle at an employee operating a cutter. Nobles said the first shot missed, but another shot ricocheted and hit the employee in the shoulder.
The man was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Nobles described the suspect as a tall, thin white man wearing blue jeans, a maroon shirt and a ball cap.
The work site was shut down and will move to another location Wednesday.
