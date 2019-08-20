Former Governor Haley Barbour among those supporting Tate Reeves in GOP Gubernatorial runoff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves is one week out from the primary runoff election. He was joined by several current and former GOP elected officials at Mississippi Republican Party headquarters in Jackson Tuesday.
Among those supporting Reeves is former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour.
“This election and the Republican primary, two good people," explained Barbour. "This is not about who’s a good person, who’s a bad person. Bill Waller’s a nice guy. I worked with them as governor, thought he was a great chief justice. I think he’s a good person. This is about policy. This is about issues. This is about the matters that affect government in Mississippi which affects all the people of Mississippi. And don’t let anybody steer you off in any other direction. There are differences in their views on policy.”
Barbour went on to explain that Reeves understands “government doesn’t have any money except what it takes from the public.”
Governor Phil Bryant again expressed his support for Reeves and says he’ll continue encouraging everyone, particularly those in Rankin and Madison counties, to turn out and vote for Reeves in the runoff. Both of those counties were counties that Reeves’ opponent Bill Waller won in the August 6 primary.
Others in attendance for the press conference include Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson and members of the legislature.
