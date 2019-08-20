First Alert: Keep your raincoats handy; more scattered showers possible

Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with partly cloudy skies and temps mid-70s. We’ll start off the day with partly cloudy skies but grab your raincoats as you head out the door. Scattered T-Storms will be possible across much of the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will top out in the low 90s. Temps this evening will be in the upper 80s with lows in the low 70s.