First Alert: Keep your raincoats handy; more scattered showers possible

Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with partly cloudy skies and temps mid-70s. We’ll start off the day with partly cloudy skies but grab your raincoats as you head out the door. Scattered T-Storms will be possible across much of the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will top out in the low 90s. Temps this evening will be in the upper 80s with lows in the low 70s.
We’ll see more scattered t-storms continuing tomorrow with highs in the low 90s.
Keep your raincoats handy all week because we’ll see scattered storms Wednesday and into the weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s, and rain chances will be highest in the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll watch this closely since High School Football begins this Friday Night.
T-Storms look likely as we look ahead to the weekend with highs in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.