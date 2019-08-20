Covington Co. School Board names next superintendent

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County School District Board of Education announced its selection for the next superintendent of schools on Tuesday morning.
The school board named Babette Duty as the next superintendent starting Jan. 1, 2020. Duty will replace the current superintendent, Dr. Arnetta Crosby.
The decision was made after a statewide search that the board conducted with assistance from the Mississippi School Boards Association.
Duty is currently the Assistant Superintendent of the Covington County School District and has worked in the district since 1993. She has served under various roles, including teaching, special education director, principal and federal programs director.
“We are extraordinarily pleased with the outcome of the search process,” said school board president Lynn Smith. “Ms. Babette Duty proved herself the best fit to carry forward the vision of the district.”
Duty received her Bachelor’s of Arts in English and Master of Education from William Carey University. She is currently pursuing her Specialist in Instructional Leadership from the same university.
Smith said Duty’s passion for Covington County and desire to see the district succeed were driving factors in the board’s decision.
“Ms. Duty is a conscientious collaborative leader that is committed and determined to make our school district the best it can possibly be,” said Smith.
