Southern Miss freshmen move in dorms

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus was crowded with students and parents as USM had its freshman move-in day on Monday.
Some students began their day at 6:30 a.m. and worked until their dorm was perfect.
Parents were sad to go but knew this was coming and are excited for what’s to come.
“It feels pretty good, it’s exciting," said the mother of one student. “It’s a long ways from home for us but this is the next step and it’s a great thing.”
For the rest of the week, Golden Eagle Welcome Week will help students get acclimated and classes will begin on Wednesday Aug. 28.
