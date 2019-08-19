Sheriff: Deadly Lamar Co. shooting appears to be self-defense

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fight between two men led to a deadly shooting Sunday night on Little Black Creek Road in Lamar County.
Sheriff Danny Rigel said the shooting was reported around 7 p.m. The sheriff said a 31-year-old man was shot twice after the fight and later died from his injuries.
According to Rigel, it appears the shooting was in self-defense and no criminal charges have been filed. Rigel added that several people witnessed the fight and shooting.
The incident is being investigated by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. Rigel said the case will be presented to a grand jury after the investigation is complete.
