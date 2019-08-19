Players of the Pine Belt: Glover looking to leave his mark at FCAHS

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - After three years riding the rollercoaster that has been Forrest County Agricultural High School, senior Gage Glover is ready to engineer his final journey as an Aggie.
“It’s kind of crazy knowing I watched three groups of older guys come before me and now being the top guys here, it’s kind of great, because everybody’s looking up to me be a leader on this team,” Glover said. “That’s what I want to do.”
Glover, who was selected Forrest County AHS’ Player of the Pine Belt, is one of 15 seniors who were expected to be key players for the Class 4A Aggies this fall.
“There were football players up here before I got here and there’ll be football players long after I’m gone, but right now, man, I’m just very fortunate that I get to coach these kids, that I get to coach these Aggies,” said second-year coach FCAHS Brad Calcote. “We have a good senior group. We try for consistency, do the little things right. We’re going to go to work every day and worry about the job in front of our face and get better.
“We tell those guys, ‘You’re going to be that group who puts its foot in the ground, and is going to make it better, is going to gets this turned around.”
The Aggies struggled to a 1-10 mark in 2018, an unusual state of affairs for a proud program that considers postseason play a birthright.
“I’ve had three head coaches in four years, and that’s tough for any team,” Glover said of last season. “We had some success in my first years as an Aggie, and then it got tough last year.”
Calcote said he wants the Aggies to embrace the horror of that one-win season.
“We talk about, ‘Do you remember how that felt?’ he said “Well, we don’t want to ever feel like that again. Everything we have done up to this point has been so we don’t feel like that again.”
Calcote said his program’s future will be built on the shoulder pads of Glover and his compatriots
“You know, some guys, they act like they’re being punished, ‘Oh man, I’ve got to go to football practice,’” Calcote said. “Not him. I wish he had a twin brother
“We want him to be a force on defense. We want you to know where number nine is. On offense, we’ll use him in a couple different ways. We’ll throw him the ball. He’ll block. He’s just a football player. He’s just a real tough, hard-nosed football player.”
Glover said he and the Aggies have definite goals this season.
“We’re definitely looking to make playoffs,” Glover said. “That’s a no doubter. We’re looking to go 6-0 our first six games and then we’ll see how (region) plays out.”
The Aggies will open the 2019 season at 7 p.m. Friday when they travel to Perry Central High School in New Augusta.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.