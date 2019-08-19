Players of the Pine Belt: Glover looking to leave his mark at FCAHS

“There were football players up here before I got here and there’ll be football players long after I’m gone, but right now, man, I’m just very fortunate that I get to coach these kids, that I get to coach these Aggies,” said second-year coach FCAHS Brad Calcote. “We have a good senior group. We try for consistency, do the little things right. We’re going to go to work every day and worry about the job in front of our face and get better.