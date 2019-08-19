Lady Bobcats ranked No. 14 in NJCAA poll

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – The Jones College women’s soccer team was ranked No. 14 in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I preseason poll released Monday.
The Lady Bobcats are the only Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ team in the NJCAA’s preseason Top 25.
Jones is coming off a 14-3 season that included a third consecutive Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges and Region 23 titles.
The Lady Bobcats was ranked 12th in the NJCAA’s final poll of the 2018 regular season.
The NJCAA’s top five preseason teams include defending national champion Rochester (N.Y.) Monroe College at the top of the list, followed by Tyler (Texas) Junior College; Council Bluffs (Iowa) Iowa Western Community College; Cocoa (Fla.) Eastern Florida State College; and Corsicana (Texas) Navarro College.
Jones will open the 2019 season at 5 p.m. Thursday when the Lady Bobcats travel to Hinds Community College in Raymond. JC opens the home portion of its schedule at 7 p.m. Friday when it welcomes Asa Miami College.
