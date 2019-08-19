Jones County School District finds new event security

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County School District has found a new avenue to provide security for events outside of school hours, like Friday night football games.
This comes after the Jones County Sheriff’s Department raised the cost of its event security last month from $32.50 an hour to $40 an hour.
Superintendent Tommy Parker said the district will be using a security company called Pro-Tec at a cost of $25 an hour.
Parker said the new company will be used on a trial basis for a few weeks before a contractual decision is made.
This Friday night will be the first time the new company is used.
