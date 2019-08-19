Hattiesburg store owner shares CBD health benefits

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Associated Press, CBD is showing up everywhere.
“CBD is a Cannabidiol," said Corey Ferraez, owner of ‘Your CBD Store’ in Hattiesburg. "It’s extracted from the hemp plant.”
There are a lot of questions and speculations surrounding the product.
That’s why Ferraez is working to educate the public about it.
“A lot of folks don’t know exactly about what CBD is or how it works and how it affects your body,” said Ferraez. “What we are seeing of course with our customers, they have a lot of health benefits for the product. A lot of people equate it with marijuana or some form of sycosis for getting high. It’s just the opposite. It’s health without the high.”
CBD is extracted from marijuana plants using alcohol or carbon dioxide in factories.
“You actually produce two Cannabidiols in your body naturally,” said Ferraez. "When CBD gets into your system, it impacts what we call the Endocannabinoid system.”
Ferraez explained CBD interacts with the receptors that are found in the Endocannabinoid system.
“That can impact your muscular, skeletal, neuro, endocrine, or immune systems,” said Ferraez. "It really provides things like anti-inflammation, pain, and stress/anxiety relief.”
CBD is added to oils, mixed into creams, lotions, candies, liquid drops, and even in pet treats.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.