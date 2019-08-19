Hattiesburg guest wins $147K jackpot at Bok Homa Casino

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Imagine hearing an enthusiastic Tarzan yell across the gaming floor of a casino.
Well, one lucky Hattiesburg person did just that on Friday, August 16 after winning more than $147,000 while playing a progressive slot machine at the Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville.
The guest, who wished to remain anonymous, was playing the progressive slot machine called “Tarzan.” The game is a wide-area progressive slot machine featuring the iconic and courageous Edgar Rice Burroughs character from the novels, TV shows, and movies.
A spokesperson at the casino said the game is exciting and offers players a chance to win big.
“We’ve had lots of big jackpot winners already this year at Bok Homa Casino,” stated Sonny Johnson, President & CEO for Pearl River Resort. “We absolutely love it! There’s always a celebration when this happens. We would like to extend a huge congratulation to our latest jackpot winner.”
In addition to slots, table games, and The Sportsbook, players now have a chance to win with virtual table games. Electronic blackjack and roulette are our newest additions to the casino.
The jackpot totaled $147,047.21.
