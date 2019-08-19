Hattiesburg-based Venture Church celebrates four months in South Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For many on the Gulf Coast, Sunday starts at church. For others, church can bring on feelings of guilt and separation. Venture Church in Gulfport is out to change that.
Venture Church is the newest place of worship in South Mississippi and shares few similarities with the other churches on the Gulf Coast. The staff at Venture believes a warm welcome and a high-energy service is what separates them from everyone else.
“When you think about the Gulf Coast, you’ve got to realize it’s one of the largest populations in Mississippi. And, even with all of the great churches, it’s one of the greatest populations of people who don’t go to church anywhere, and that’s why we exist at Venture. We’re a church for the un-churched," said Venture Church Senior Pastor Jeff Clark.
Blake Houston is the Gulf Coast campus pastor.
“In no way is this a place where we say, ‘Hey you’ve got to have everything tailored up, straightened up, life has got to be good in order for you to walk through our door,’” Houston said. “The only thing we say to people who are broken, people who have shame, people who have guilt, people who may feel like they may have too much going on screwed up in their life to be able to darken the door of the church, the only words we have for those people are welcome home,” Houston said.
On Sunday, Venture Church celebrated four months on the Gulf Coast. Their fresh and unique approach is unlike many that you’ll see in South Mississippi. Houston believes that the job of the church is to reach those who feel they can’t be reached.
“We just knew that being a church for the un-churched, people that aren’t used to going to church, that this would be a perfect place for them. There’s 188,000 people on the Gulf Coast who don’t call anywhere home, for church, so we wanted to come down here and be a part," Houston told WLOX.
Being a part of the community is important to this Hattiesburg-based church.
“Instead of just coming in and building a building, we wanted to come into the school and show that we wanted to be part of the community," Houston said. “We wanted people to get to know us. We wanted to be in a place that was a little disarming. You know, you can come in, be comfortable, you knew where it was in the community. It wasn’t this big, ominous building. It’s just the high school,"
So, with his Gulf Coast team, pastor Jeff Clark set out to bring a new flavor of worship to South Mississippi.
“A lot of churches, and I’m not knocking this, it’s just the way that they approach ministry is believe all these things we’re telling you and then you can be a part of what we’re doing," Clark told WLOX. “Venture says no, we want to love, we want to get to know you, we want to build trust, we want to meet your needs, we want to be there in a time of crisis. Then, we want you to understand why we do it. It’s because Jesus Christ and what he’s doing inside of us."
The Gulf Coast Campus is only the beginning.
“We think, as a Venture team, that the Gulf Coast is paramount. That’s really the people we’re designed to reach, people that are real, people that don’t fake it, people that understand what life’s all about, what challenge’s all about, what hurt’s all about. We feel like Gulf Coast will be our largest reach in all the state of Mississippi," Clark said.
The church continues to breathe new energy into the Gulf Coast as they celebrated new life Sunday morning with three baptisms. Tate Myers is proud to call Venture home and is even more proud to follow his calling.
“It’s not very boring like other churches where you just walk in, and it’s not just where you sit down and listen to them talk and stuff. You’re actually learning things, and it’s not hard to understand and stuff. I wanted to get baptized because when I was a baby and I got baptized, there wasn’t really a purpose," Myers said. His purpose - to follow God - is one that Myers said he’ll keep from now on.
If you don’t have a home church, or would like to join the celebration, you can find the Gulf Coast Campus of Venture Church here. The church currently has one service at 11 a.m. every Sunday, and you can join them in the auditorium at Gulfport High School.
