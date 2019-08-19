GAMETIME: 2019 high school football season kicks off this week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - High school football starts this week, and WDAM 7 has everything you need heading into the season.
Here is a full list of all the schedules for high school teams across the Pine Belt:
- Bay Springs
- Collins
- Columbia
- Columbia Academy
- East Marion
- Forrest County AHS
- George County
- Greene County
- Hattiesburg
- Heidelburg
- Jefferson Davis County
- Laurel
- Lumberton
- Magee
- Mize
- Mount Olive
- North Forrest
- Northeast Jones
- Oak Grove
- Pearl River Central
- Perry Central
- Petal
- Picayune
- Poplarville
- Presbyterian Christian
- Purvis
- Raleigh
- Richton
- Sacred Heart
- Seminary
- South Jones
- Stringer
- Stone
- Sumrall
- Sylva-Bay Academy
- Taylorsville
- Tylertown
- Wayne Academy
- Wayne County
- West Jones
- West Marion
The WDAM 7 Gametime app is bringing you the latest on sports in the are. The app features up to minute game scores, highlights, and in-depth interviews with players and coaches, and updated game schedules.
Apple users can download the WDAM 7 Gametime app here.
Android users can download the WDAM 7 Gametime app here.
The first WDAM 7 Gametime show will air this Friday. Viewers can watch the show live here.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.