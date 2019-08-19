Forrest Health to host nurse recruitment fair in September

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest Health will host a nurse recruitment event at Forrest General Hospital on Monday, Sept. 30, to search for experienced nurses interested in joining the healthcare network.
The event will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the hospital’s meeting rooms located behind the cafeteria.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with management from different areas of Forrest General as well as other Forrest Health facilities.
Human Resources will also be available to answer any questions regarding Forrest Health’s benefit plans.
To register for the career fair, click here or call 601-288-4441.
