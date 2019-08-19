Crash in Jones Co. leaves one driver injured

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle crash happened Monday morning in Jones County, injuring one woman.
Powers Fire & Rescue responded to the crash just after 7 a.m. and found that two SUVs collided at the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 East and Eastview Drive.
Witnesses said one of the SUVs was hit in the driver’s side door and rolled several times before coming to a stop off the roadway in front of Auto World. Capt. Lance Chancellor said the driver of that SUV was trapped inside the vehicle.
Powers firefighters used rescue equipment to free the woman from the vehicle. She was then taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
One lane of Hwy. 84 East was closed during the rescue operation.
Units from EMServ Ambulance Service, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.
