Bobcats ranked 4th in preseason JuCo football poll

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – On the heels of one of the best football seasons in Jones College history, the Bobcats were accorded a healthy dose of preseason respect Monday afternoon.
Jones was ranked No. 4 in the National Junior College Athletic Association preseason Top 25 football poll.
Coach Steve Buckley’s 2018 team went 10-2, wining the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College’s South Division for a second consecutive season.
The Bobcats reached the MACJC’s championship game, falling to eventual national champion East Mississippi Community College. Jones capped its season with a 27-7 victory over Eastern Arizona College in the Mississippi Bowl.
The Bobcats were ranked fifth in the final poll of 2018.
The Bobcats open the 2019 season at Coahoma Community College at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, in Clarksdale. The Bobcats will remain on the road for a second week, with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Holmes Community College in Goodman.
Jones will open the home portion of its schedule at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 against Hinds Community College.
East Mississippi was ranked No. 1 in the top 25 poll, followed by Council Bluffs (Iowa) Iowa Western Community College and Garden City (Kan.) Community College.
Other MACJC teams in the poll were No. 9 Northwest Mississippi Community College; No. 14 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College; and No. 17 Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
Northeast Mississippi Community College, East Central Community College, Holmes and Hinds also received votes.
