Beer sales coming to Southern Miss home football games

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Beer sales are coming to home football games at the University of Southern Mississippi for the first time.
Southern Miss Athletics announced the sale of beer and light wine will begin with the Sept. 28 game against UTEP. Fans 21 and older with a government-issued ID can purchase beer and light win at eight locations throughout M.M. Roberts Stadium.
The stadium will sell beer and light wine until the end of the third quarter.
Southern Miss also announced other fan-friendly experience enhancements for football games, including mobile ordering, new fan-friendly pricing and new concession offerings. Students will also be able to purchase food through the Grubhub App, which will allow students to purchase stadium food with Bonus Bucks, Dining Dollars or a linked person credit/debit card.
After placing the order, students can pick up the order at the stand located under the east grandstands near the student section.
USM also announced the following fan-friendly pricing options at concession stands:
- Hot Dog - $2
- Hamburger - $3
- Pretzels - $3
- Cheese Nachos - $3
- Funnel Cake - $5
- Large Popcorn - $3
- Small Popcorn - $1
- 20 oz. Dasani Water - $3
- 16 oz. Fountain Drink - $2
The sale of beer and light wine will mean a no re-entry policy for M.M. Roberts Stadium, according to USM.
Aramark, concession partner of Southern miss, will train employees for the sale of beer and light wine to ensure that it is carried out safely by checking IDs, preventing the serving of minors and becoming aware of the typical signs of intoxication.
USM said the process of selling beer and light wine will be monitored at football games and a decision and communication on future sales at other sporting events will happen at the appropriate time.
