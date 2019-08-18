New Orleans memorializes Nancy Parker, Franklin Augustus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In the 24 hours following the tragic airplane crash that claimed the FOX 8′s beloved anchor Nancy Parker and Franklin Augustus, a trailblazing pilot and tireless mentor, so many locals have shown their love for both victims.
And while nothing will ever compare to the real thing, a life-size cardboard cutout of Nancy appeared in front of the FOX 8 studio, part of a growing memorial to make sure her image lives on.
“This is what we do,” the man who brought Nancy’s cutout said. “Just a small token of our appreciation, for somebody who’s done so much. She’s done such great work here."
Soon after hearing the news, Casey Nunez brought a red heart-shaped balloon to the news station.
“We don’t know what tomorrow brings. The time to love it now, but I want to thank Nancy Parker for everything she did," Nunez said. “Franklin was an amazing man, and we lost two true icons and pillars.”
Franklin’s friend, Gerald Herbert, described him as a unique and caring person, especially when it came to helping the community.
“How do I describe Franklin? Sweet, smiley, kind. He was a charitable minded person with his projects,” Hebert said. “He was super smart.”
And the love the two spread in their life is being felt by many throughout the greater New Orleans area.
“He dressed up as a superhero, and he called himself Drug Fighter,” Hebert said. “He would do these expositions for kids and this ‘Learn to Fly’ campaign, to teach them that flying is more fun than doing drugs.”
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell spoke fondly of Nancy and the profound impact she had on the city.
“Yesterday afternoon, to overnight, this morning, residents -- regular, everyday New Orleanians in our city, felt like they lost a family member,” Cantrell said. “Someone who exemplified grace, who was a respected journalist, who was a very effective storyteller.”
Most agreed the reason Nancy was so beloved was because her love and devotion to the people of New Orleans was so undeniable.
“She truly loved this community, this city,” Nunez said. “We lost two incredible people, it’s almost so surreal.”
