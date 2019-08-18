Lady Eagles’ top State in women’s soccer exhibition

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ It won’t count as an official victory, but the University of Southern Mississippi’s 1-0 women’s soccer victory Saturday night at Mississippi State University will stand as a nice boost for the Lady Eagles.
“This is a huge win for us and it gives the team so much momentum heading into our 2019 season,” said USM sophomore midfielder Olivia Durham, whose second-half goal proved to be the lone score of the match.
Junior Kendell Mindnich and sophomore Sarah Preston combined in goal to keep the Lady Bulldogs off the scoreboard while Durham drilled home a rebound off a shot by junior forward Hailey Pohevitz.
“It was one of those team goals that everyone played a part in,” Durham said. “I was at the right place at the right time and my teammates set me up perfectly.”
The Lady Eagles officially open the season at 7 p.m. Thursday at the University of Missouri at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
