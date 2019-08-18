Hattiesburg retired Guardsmen remembers death, destruction from Hurricane Camille

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Camille making landfall on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
The category 5 storm caused widespread destruction across Mississippi.
It also killed more than 260 people in seven states.
One Hattiesburg man, Bob Mordica, was among the many National Guard soldiers that were called to serve their communities after the storm.
All members of his headquarters company of the 114th Artillery served in the weeks following the hurricane.
At first, Mordica served in the Hattiesburg area making sure small communities had water.
Later, he was moved to the Coast, where he helped clear roadways and recover the bodies of storm victims.
“Everybody was emotional with it, simply because of the things you would see,” Mordica said. “You would see a building that was completely gone, I mean nothing there, cars that were all banged up and you know somebody was hurt along the way.”
Mordica’s hurricane duty lasted nearly a month.
He served more than 30 years in the National Guard.
