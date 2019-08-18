Hattiesburg Arts Council, USM to host teen music competition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Arts Council and the University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Communication is hosting a music competition for teenagers from Forrest and Lamar County.
“Put Me in the Mix” is a music mentoring, performing and recording competition for teens age 13-19.
The competition starts on Oct. 1 and ends on Feb. 22. Teens will be invited to connect with other teens to learn about pre and postproduction planning, recording, broadcasting, and the legalities of the music industry. Those with limited access to instruction or ensemble will combine into small music groups for twelve weeks of team building, mentoring, and practice.
The first round of the competition begins with a one-minute video audition and application submission. The deadline to submit the audition video and application is September 4.
Judges will choose only one group from the following categories for the recording award:
- Jazz-Classical
- Pop-Rock-Country
- R&B- Hip Hop
- Folk-World-Spiritual
Contestants will be scored based on creativity, originality, lyrics, melody, arrangement, promotion, musical impact, stage presentation, and team participation. Groups are limited to only 6 voices and instruments.
Individuals or groups with outstanding talent will be chosen to advance to mentoring group sessions, education forums, and the final live competition, which will be held on Feb. 22.
In the final round of the music competition, teens will have a chance to land a recording session at USM’s Media and Entertainment Arts recording studio, be on WUSM radio, and learn about scholarships and degree programs at USM’s School of Communication.
To submit an application and video for the music competition, visit the Hattiesburg Arts Council’s website here.
