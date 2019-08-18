First Alert: Sunday night forecast

Becoming partly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower to mid-70s.
For Monday expect skies to become cloudy with a 60 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
Tuesday looks to be partly cloudy with mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs again the low 90s and lows in the lower 70s. The chance for rain is 60 percent.
Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a 50 percent chance for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90 and lows in the lower 70s.
Mostly cloudy by the afternoon on Thursday with a 50 percent chance for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around 90 and lows in the lower 70s.
Friday looks to be partly cloudy with a mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
For Saturday and Sunday expect mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon with a 60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
