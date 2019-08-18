Clear the Shelters provides incentives for Hattiesburg-area families to adopt homeless pets

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Dozens of homeless dogs and cats around the Pine Belt found permanent homes in an annual adoption event.
The fifth annual “Clear the Shelters” was held at several local animal shelters, and at PetSmart and Petco.
Most adoption fees were waived during the event and at Southern Pines Animal Shelter, there was no cost for vaccinations, heartworm testing and spay and neuter surgeries.
“Summer is the toughest time for shelters and we usually have a really high population, so this just helps us kind of start fresh and make sure that we can take care of all the animals coming in this summer,” said Amanda Paris, shelter director at Southern Pines Animal Shelter.
SPAS had about 40 dogs and 50 cats available for adoption Saturday.
