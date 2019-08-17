Waller campaigns at Ellisville restaurant

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Republican candidate for governor Bill Waller Jr. was back in the Pine Belt Friday, campaigning in Jones County.
Waller met voters at Charlie’s Catfish House in Ellisville.
He talked about education reform and infrastructure improvements and responded to attacks from his runoff rival Tate Reeves, who claims Waller’s policies are the same as those of Democrat Jim Hood.
“I’ve got specifics, I’ve got conservative approaches and I think it’s disingenuous to make that comparison,” Waller said.
This week, Waller got the endorsement of former GOP candidate Robert Foster.
