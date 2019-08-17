Southern Miss strong, deep at defensive line

"Man, they’re taking all the action,” said USM junior defensive back Ky’El Hemby. “We just scrimmaged out there and I’m backpedaling, I’m thinking the ball’s coming – sack, sack. I love it. It makes my job easier back there, I don’t have to worry about chasing guys. I think with our group we’re so talented up front, I think our defensive line is like legit. We have a legit defensive line and our backers all flying around, all of them can move. We got a squad.”