Sacred Heart athletics drops Presbyterian Christian

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Though their athletic facilities lie within eyesight of each other, a serious rift has developed between Hattiesburg’s two private schools.
Sacred Heart Catholic High School has cancelled all athletic events with Presbyterian Christian School, including what would have been Thursday night’s season-opening football game.
“It was just a decision made by the Sacred Heart administration, and we felt like this was a decision that was the best decision for Sacred Heart, my student-athletes and my sports program,” said Joe Falla, Sacred Heart athletic director/dean of students.
No explanation was offered for why the action was “the best decision” for Sacred Heart, nor any specifics about what may have prompted the decision.
The schools belong to different athletic associations, with Sacred Heart playing under the auspices Mississippi High School Activities Association and PCS under the umbrella of the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools.
Falla said the cancellation would apply to all sports, “as of right now. Hopefully, one day, in the near future, we will be competing against one another.”
PCS athletic director Rob Shillito said that “near future” may be a ways down the road.
“At this point, we’re just kind of tackling what’s right ahead of us,” Shillito said. “I can tell you that we won’t be playing with them this year and it’s hard to look much past that at this point.”
Shillito said that PCS managed to scramble and replace Sacred Heart with Escambia Academy of Atmore, Ala. The revised season opener will be bumped back a day, with kickoff set 7 p.m. Friday in Hattiesburg.
“They are a 2A school out of (Alabama Independent School Association), won the state championship a couple of years ago and were state runner-up last year,” Shillito said. “All told, we’re pretty excited to get to face off against a pretty high-quality opponent next week.”
Falla said the Crusaders would treat next week as an open week, settling for a 10-game schedule.
“We’re just going to practice (next) week,” Falla said.
Shillito said the PCS football program was disappointed when it heard that its game with Sacred Heart had been cancelled.
“We’re thrilled and our coaches have put a lot of hard work in, our players have poured themselves into this season because they’re coming off what was definitely a difficult year last year,” Shillito said. “Everybody who’s back, everybody’s a year older, a year stronger, a year faster. They feel really confident going into the season, so you can imagine they were a little deflated when they heard the news about the game being cancelled.
“And then, right back at excitement kind of reignited when they found out we were playing Escambia, that they really kind of get to test themselves and see where they are and show where they are. I think that’s part of what their mission has been, to show we’re resilient and we can bounce back from what was a difficult year and show that we’re more than that.”
Falla said the Crusaders were also looking forward to 2019, even it means doing without its crosstown rival.
“We’re really excited about (first-year coach Ed Smith),” Falla said. “I think he’s going to do some fantastic things for Sacred Heart.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.