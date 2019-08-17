PRCC football grinds toward season-opener

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A new turf field, a new season and new life for Pearl River football.
The Wildcats continue to grind toward their August 29 season-opener at Itawamba Community College.
Third-year head coach Ted Egger is excited about five returners on the defensive line and a strong secondary this season. PRCC hopes to bounce back from last year’s 2-7 finish.
"Just making sure we take care of all the details of winning football games,” Egger said. “All the little things that matter, coming together as a group, coming together as a team that knows how to play as a team.”
“We’re really excited,” said PRCC sophomore defensive lineman Terrance Monroe, a Petal grad. “We got a whole bunch of talent. We still got a lot of people from last year still this year. We’re just going to hit the ground rolling with it.”
