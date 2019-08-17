Man in custody after ‘suspicious person’ call from Petal Walmart

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is in custody at the Petal Police Department after they received a “suspicious person” call from Walmart Friday.
Petal Chief of Police Matthew Hiatt said the department received the call around noon.
Hiatt said officers made contact with the man while on a traffic stop and found two guns along with ammunition. The man was questioned by police and released on scene.
Hiatt said the department later received additional information, which prompted further investigation, and for the man to be taken into custody for questioning.
Hiatt said there has not been any reports of an active shooter in the city.
“Regardless of any social media posts, there has not been any report of an incident involving an active shooter in the City of Petal,” Hiatt said.
