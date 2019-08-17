Hundreds come out for first ever ‘Zoostock’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo celebrated a moment in history, from 50 years ago, Woodstock. The zoo was full of people Friday night, ready to re-live the 60′s with Zoostock.
There was a major party on the splash pad, unlimited rides on the 'peace train' as well as tons of drink options.
Organizers say it was the perfect end of summer celebration for adults.
"My favorite time is when the kids are gone and the sun goes down a little bit, the adults come in and have a good time enjoying some memories from when they were coming to the zoo as a child,” said Lake Terrance Convention Center Exe. Director Rick Taylor.
All proceeds benefited the zoo’s new giraffe exhibit.
