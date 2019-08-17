Hattiesburg police respond to shots fired behind business

August 16, 2019 at 11:01 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 11:23 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting behind a Hardy Street business Friday night.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 3600 block of Hardy Street near the Cook Out restaurant parking lot around 10:15 p.m.

Police said there have been no reported injuries at this time, though multiple people have been detained for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding the shooting, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department.

