First Alert: Saturday night forecast

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower to mid-70s.
Sunday looks to be rather wet at times with a 50 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 90s and lows in the lower to mid-70s.
Monday looks wet as well with a 60 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will again be in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
For Tuesday and Wednesday expect a 50percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
Thursday look to be partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
Friday and Saturday expect pretty much of the same weather with a 50 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s Friday and around 90 on Saturday. Lows will continue to be in the lower 70s.
