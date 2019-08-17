2 charged in shooting behind Hattiesburg business

August 17, 2019 at 12:18 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 12:20 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged two Laurel teenagers in connection to a shooting behind a Hardy Street business Friday night.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 3600 block of Hardy Street near the Cook Out restaurant parking lot around 10:15 p.m.

With the assistance from Forrest County deputies and University of Southern Mississippi police, Kaymin Ulmer, 18, and a 17-year-old male juvenile were taken into custody at the scene and charged with possession of a stolen weapon.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident, and happened after a fight broke out and led to shots being fired in the back parking lot of the restaurant.

Police said there were no injuries or any damage to property.

