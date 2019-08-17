2 charged in shooting behind Hattiesburg business

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged two Laurel teenagers in connection to a shooting behind a Hardy Street business Friday night.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 3600 block of Hardy Street near the Cook Out restaurant parking lot around 10:15 p.m.
With the assistance from Forrest County deputies and University of Southern Mississippi police, Kaymin Ulmer, 18, and a 17-year-old male juvenile were taken into custody at the scene and charged with possession of a stolen weapon.
Police said the shooting was an isolated incident, and happened after a fight broke out and led to shots being fired in the back parking lot of the restaurant.
Police said there were no injuries or any damage to property.
