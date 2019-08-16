Women in medicine honored by the Mississippi State Medical Association

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ground breakers in medicine were recognized Thursday night by the Mississippi State Medical Association.
14 women who are first in their field or first to lead in various medical roles were honored.
Among them, Dr. Helen Barnes, the first African American board certified OB/GYN in Mississippi. Dr. Mary Currier the first woman to serve as State Epidemiologist and State Health Officer.
Also on the list Dr. Freda Bush and Dr. LouAnn Woodward the first Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs and Dean of the School of Medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Presenting the awards was the first African American woman selected as President of the American Medical Association, Dr. Patrice Harris.
Dr. Harris said, “we know currently around 50 percent of medical school classes are made up of women. But we don’t have the same representation in leadership and so we have to be intentional in supporting women to aspire to leadership.”
Those who were honored say their work continues to encourage more women to choose careers in medicine and to work for better healthcare in Mississippi.
