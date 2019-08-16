The Watts brothers - a dynamic duo for Jones College

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Natorian and Nataurean Watts – better known as “Deuce” and “Phat,” respectively – have played football together almost their entire lives.
The twin brothers made for a tough tandem at Petal High School and are doing more of the same at Jones College.
“First of all, they’re great kids,” said Jones head coach Steve Buckley. “‘Phat’ never shuts up and ‘Deuce’ never says a word but that’s just who they are.”
“They say I’m the quiet one around here,” said “Deuce,” the older brother by eight minutes. “‘Phat’ more loud, he’s more outgoing. But I wouldn’t say I’m quiet, I’m just more serious than he is.”
“Man, I mean you could say that,” “Phat” said. “I’m just always loud, I’m goofy, I’m laughing. That’s just my personality, though.”
However you want to spin it, there’s no doubt the Watts twins let their play do the talking.
From their pee-wee days, to high school ball at Richton and Petal and now in Ellisville, the duo has always made noise on the football field – and they’ve done so side by side.
“We got a connection,” “Phat” said. “When we’re on the field together, we both know what we’re thinking. It’s just a twin thing we have.”
“That’s my brother, I’m going to push him, he’s going to push me,” “Deuce” said. “He’s doing good, I want to do better. We’re twins, we’re going to have that connection. We feed off each other. When he’s out on the field same time as me, I feel more comfortable.”
“They’re smart kids, they understand,” Buckley said. “They’re leaders on our football team, they work their tails off. They’re the first ones on the field, last ones to leave. They had a very productive freshman season, they’re just doing great.”
As freshman at Jones, “Deuce” caught 23 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns while “Phat” added 293 yards and three touchdowns on 16 catches.
The two brothers made a conscious decision to both sign with the Bobcats out of Petal High in hopes of improving their Division I stock. They are both verbally committed to Tulane but maintain their recruitment is still open.
So as the twosome tries to help Jones College win a national title, they push each other every day hoping to turn Division I dreams into reality.
“I gotta give it 110 percent, all I got because like you said, it’s my last chance get some offers so I got to do whatever I can to get ‘em.”
“Like coach say, it’s a grind. Every day it’s a grind because we’re kind of looked under because we’re not at the level we want to be at yet. We’re all trying to get there, it’s a competition every day.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.