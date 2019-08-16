Southern Pines to host annual Clear The Shelter Event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday is the fifth-annual Clear the Shelter, a campaign sponsored by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations.
This year, Southern Pines Animal Shelter will be hosting the event in Hattiesburg. Pups and Kittens adoption fees will be waived or reduced to help families adopt a pet.
The shelter will have adoptable pets on campus, at Petsmart and Petco in Hattiesburg.
We caught up with Dani Snell, media coordinator for Southern Pines, who discussed the process when it comes to adopting your furry friend.
“They’ll come in, meet the animal that they’re interested in, get to know them a little bit and then they can fill out a short application and we’ll just talk to them a little bit about the animal and how they’ll be in their home,” said Snell.
Snell said the adoption event is a day that most puppies and kittens get to find a forever home. She also mentioned how big the support is from the Pine Belt community when it comes to this yearly event.
Kittens, puppies, cats and dogs will be available on Saturday.
Last year, Southern Pines found homes for at least 108 animals. This year, Snell tells us they are looking to surpass that number.
“Hoping to find pets for about 100 animals,” said Snell.
Southern Pines Animal Shelter will open its doors starting at noon through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.
